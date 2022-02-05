Critical Survey: Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) vs. International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL)

International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) and Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for International Baler and Sarcos Technology and Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Baler 0 0 0 0 N/A Sarcos Technology and Robotics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.14%. Given Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sarcos Technology and Robotics is more favorable than International Baler.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of International Baler shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares International Baler and Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Baler 0.29% 0.33% 0.27% Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares International Baler and Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Baler $8.99 million 0.84 -$410,000.00 N/A N/A Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sarcos Technology and Robotics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than International Baler.

Summary

International Baler beats Sarcos Technology and Robotics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Baler

International Baler Corp. engages in design and manufacturing of baling equipment, which is fabricated from steel and utilizes hydraulic and electrical components to compress a variety of materials into bales for easier handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and for recycling. It offers variety of balers, standard models, as well as custom models to meet specific customer requirements. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

