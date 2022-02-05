Crowns Price Reaches $5.82 on Top Exchanges (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. During the last week, Crowns has traded flat against the US dollar. Crowns has a total market cap of $12.56 million and $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowns coin can now be purchased for $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00043137 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00111753 BTC.

Crowns Coin Profile

Crowns is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

