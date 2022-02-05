CVB Financial Corp. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for CVB Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.59. CVB Financial has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $25.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cliffwater LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 492,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after acquiring an additional 189,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,278,000 after acquiring an additional 318,301 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,027,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

