CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $108.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $68.02 and a 52 week high of $110.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

