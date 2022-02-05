Daimler (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Trading Up 0.5%

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.76. Approximately 69,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 146,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $4.4667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 20.12%. This is a positive change from Daimler’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

