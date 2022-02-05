Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $26.12 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,191 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $26,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $57,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 103.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

NYSE NSC opened at $270.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.61 and its 200-day moving average is $270.71. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $238.62 and a one year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

