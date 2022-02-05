Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,334 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $22,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 291,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,646,000 after acquiring an additional 108,416 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $224,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,613,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.38.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $132.66 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.29. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 85.07%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

