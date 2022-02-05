Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $11.65 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 221,084 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,653,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 20.7% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 479,725 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,286,000 after buying an additional 82,247 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in General Motors by 10.2% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 96,722 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 12.4% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 8.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,078 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

