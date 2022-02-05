Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 94.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 49.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DQ opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.47 and a 52-week high of $130.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.34.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DQ shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.18.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

