Datasea’s (DTSS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Small Cap Consu

Small Cap Consu restated their buy rating on shares of Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

DTSS opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.41. Datasea has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Datasea had a negative net margin of 725.72% and a negative return on equity of 249.35%. The business had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Datasea stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Datasea at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Datasea

Datasea, Inc is a technology company that provides smart security systems. It focuses on visual and non-visual fusion perception algorithms and big data analytics technologies, by providing customers with smart security solutions, smart hardware, education-related technologies applicable and 5G value-added services across multiple scenarios and industries.

