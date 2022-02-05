David McNeilly Acquires 150,000 Shares of Metal Tiger plc (ASX:MTR) Stock

Metal Tiger plc (ASX:MTR) insider David McNeilly acquired 150,000 shares of Metal Tiger stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$28,350.00 ($20,106.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.46, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a current ratio of 36.64.

Metal Tiger Company Profile

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources, as well as base and precious metals.

