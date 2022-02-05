Dean Investment Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 64,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 68.1% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 91,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $1,205,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $50.19 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.43 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.57. The firm has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

