Dean Investment Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,051 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTLD. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,478,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,137,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176,808 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 172,010 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 147,546 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTLD shares. Barclays lowered shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

