Dean Investment Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CALM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth about $43,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 22.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $41.26 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.88 and a beta of -0.18.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

