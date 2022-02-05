Dean Investment Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.0% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 25,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 16,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $297.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.89.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

