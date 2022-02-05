Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,634,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,301,000 after buying an additional 177,879 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,696,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,133,000 after purchasing an additional 418,828 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,340,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,247,000 after purchasing an additional 269,538 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,196,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,522,000 after purchasing an additional 953,823 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,055,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.31. 1,985,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,450. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

