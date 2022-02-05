Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $3.30 Million Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,654 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,497,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,859,000 after acquiring an additional 329,961 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,919,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,685,000 after acquiring an additional 100,122 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,244.1% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,210,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,368 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,434,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,731,000 after acquiring an additional 292,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 41.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,298,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,685,000 after acquiring an additional 673,216 shares in the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.90.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $128.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $132.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.49%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

