Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $3.92 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,078,000 after buying an additional 2,284,632 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 255.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,578 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $206,722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 550,103 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,918,000 after purchasing an additional 463,275 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRU opened at $118.34 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.32 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.72 and its 200-day moving average is $107.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

