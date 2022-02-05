Dean Investment Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.1% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 405,282 shares of company stock valued at $50,573,993. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.04.

CVX opened at $135.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $88.64 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.92. The stock has a market cap of $261.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

