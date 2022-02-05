Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 1,585 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Encompass Health by 8.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Encompass Health by 14.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Encompass Health by 107,325.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 14.9% during the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 108,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 14,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 8.7% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 27,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EHC stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $60.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.52 and its 200-day moving average is $63.12. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EHC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

