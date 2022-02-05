Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,300 ($71.26) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 5,400 ($72.60) to GBX 5,700 ($76.63) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,960 ($53.24) target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

LON DPH opened at GBX 4,018 ($54.02) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,674.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,884.48. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 52 ($0.70) and a one year high of GBX 5,525 ($74.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of £4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.78.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

