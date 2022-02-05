DeepVerge (LON:DVRG) Trading Up 2.2%

DeepVerge plc (LON:DVRG)’s share price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 23 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 21.21 ($0.29). 502,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 771,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.75 ($0.28).

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The firm has a market cap of £46.37 million and a P/E ratio of -8.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26.15.

DeepVerge Company Profile (LON:DVRG)

DeepVerge plc, a vertically integrated physical and cloud-based company, focused on commercializing AI test services for good and bad bacteria in skincare, healthcare, and water. It offers Labskin, a commercially available lab-grown, full thickness human skin to support product research and development activities in the cosmetic, personal care, medical device, and pharmaceutical sectors; Algzym, an enzyme-based technology that bursts algal cell walls and releases omega 3 oils in a solvent-free process; and Rinodrive, a data infrastructure as a service that delivers secure intelligent store, share and search, encryption, and infrastructure technologies.

