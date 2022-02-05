Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives $150.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLVHF shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Delivery Hero from €174.00 ($195.51) to €171.00 ($192.13) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Delivery Hero from €150.00 ($168.54) to €140.00 ($157.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Delivery Hero from €139.00 ($156.18) to €137.00 ($153.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Delivery Hero from €160.00 ($179.78) to €153.00 ($171.91) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

DLVHF stock remained flat at $$77.32 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.08. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $170.00.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

