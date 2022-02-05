Desjardins Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will earn $11.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.30.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.90.

Shares of CM stock opened at $128.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $132.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.62 and a 200-day moving average of $117.81.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 972,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,739,000 after acquiring an additional 23,519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 45.49%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.