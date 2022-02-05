Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of CTO Realty Growth worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 36.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $58.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.97 and a 1 year high of $64.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

In related news, Director Christopher W. Haga purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $98,676.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

