Deutsche Bank AG Has $154,000 Stock Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,261 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in BRP were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BRP in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in BRP in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in BRP in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BRP by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in BRP by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 26.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DOOO. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.43.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average of $85.93.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.34%.

BRP Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

