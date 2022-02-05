Deutsche Bank AG Has $160,000 Stock Holdings in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) by 142.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BVS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE BVS opened at $12.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.04 million and a PE ratio of -247.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Bioventus Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.52.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.48 million. Bioventus had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

