Deutsche Bank AG Has $160,000 Stock Position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) by 142.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BVS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bioventus during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,514,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Bioventus by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Bioventus during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bioventus by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 25,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Bioventus by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 25,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BVS. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE BVS opened at $12.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.04 million and a PE ratio of -247.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Bioventus Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.52.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.48 million. Bioventus had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

