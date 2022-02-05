Deutsche Bank AG Purchases New Stake in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DNUT. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

In other Krispy Kreme news, Chairman Olivier Goudet bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $693,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $1,254,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 2,116,428 shares of company stock worth $30,579,842 over the last three months.

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $14.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $342.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.01 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

