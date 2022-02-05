Deutsche Bank AG Takes $174,000 Position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of SilverBow Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

SBOW opened at $24.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $393.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 2.35.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a positive return on equity of 87.03% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

SilverBow Resources Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

