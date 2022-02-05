Deutsche Bank AG Takes $192,000 Position in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $342.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.01 million. On average, analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HSBC cut Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $554,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,116,428 shares of company stock worth $30,579,842 over the last ninety days.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.