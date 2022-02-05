Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,287 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of Kirkland’s worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after buying an additional 646,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after buying an additional 240,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 47,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 108,818 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Kirkland’s by 2,055.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 197,724 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $1,086,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Pleas III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $144,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $16.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.67. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 5.25%.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Kirkland’s in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Kirkland’s Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

