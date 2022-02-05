Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,954 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.05% of First Bancorp worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Bancorp by 52,757.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 73,860 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 38.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Kimberly Swan bought 3,272 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $98,225.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNLC opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

