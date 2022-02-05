Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $140.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $123.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.34. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,871,232 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,405,000 after purchasing an additional 30,299 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 83,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

