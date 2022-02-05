Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $56.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.17% from the company’s previous close.

RRR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.22.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average is $47.53. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 2.44.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.13. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 13.4% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.6% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 121,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

