Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DLR. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.54.
Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $145.16 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.47.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.
About Digital Realty Trust
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
