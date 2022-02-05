Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DLR. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.54.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $145.16 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.47.

In other news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

