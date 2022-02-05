Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 3,724,345 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,724,345 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.5% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.69% of Verizon Communications worth $1,550,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,934,000 after purchasing an additional 87,046 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 16,102 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Verizon Communications by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 332,452 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,627,000 after purchasing an additional 158,248 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 225,321 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142,811 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average is $53.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $223.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

