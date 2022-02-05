Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,157,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 92,923 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $632,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 19,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $221.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.69. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.52.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.