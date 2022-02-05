Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,168,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492,971 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,142,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $588,283,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 47.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,753,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 29.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,512,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 689,945 shares of company stock valued at $109,109,542 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

NYSE PG opened at $161.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.58 and its 200 day moving average is $148.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

