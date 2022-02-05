Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,979,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 923,099 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $809,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 272,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 223,105 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $4,486,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 405,282 shares of company stock worth $50,573,993. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX opened at $135.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $261.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.49 and its 200 day moving average is $110.92. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $88.64 and a 12-month high of $137.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.04.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

