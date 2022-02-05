Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 22,237 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,149,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.28% of Equinix worth $908,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equinix by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,159,000 after buying an additional 530,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,706,098,000 after buying an additional 503,508 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth $359,060,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equinix by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,564,000 after buying an additional 413,263 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,104,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,312,000 after buying an additional 282,400 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EQIX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $939.00 to $888.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $866.33.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,504 shares of company stock worth $15,244,602. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $702.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $779.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $803.16. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The company has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 147.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

