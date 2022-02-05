Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Stock Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $50.09

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.09 and traded as low as $44.10. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $45.36, with a volume of 1,775,290 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 12,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.