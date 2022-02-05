DLD Asset Management LP Takes $102,000 Position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 1,602.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 215,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 203,122 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 889.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 135,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 122,100 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spok in the third quarter valued at about $403,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spok in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spok in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SPOK opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.25. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Spok from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Spok Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

