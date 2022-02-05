DOGGY (DOGGY) Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One DOGGY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. DOGGY has a market cap of $9.71 million and approximately $536,500.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DOGGY has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00051413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,961.27 or 0.07206272 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00053635 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,136.23 or 1.00105256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00053256 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006449 BTC.

DOGGY Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,043,589,841 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

