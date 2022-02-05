Dohj LLC Buys 3,133 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 87,334 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $1,134,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 176,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $60.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $61.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,140 shares of company stock worth $15,465,580 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

