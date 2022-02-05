Dohj LLC Has $16.16 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 7.7% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 203,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,123,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 496,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,858,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.6% during the third quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $442,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA opened at $71.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.25. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.