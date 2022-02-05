Dohj LLC Has $589,000 Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,701,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after acquiring an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 907.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

TRV stock opened at $171.90 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $143.57 and a one year high of $173.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,870 shares of company stock worth $20,885,413. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

