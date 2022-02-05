Dohj LLC Has $866,000 Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dohj LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Cummins by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Cummins by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.50.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $228.60 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.38 and a one year high of $277.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.12 and its 200 day moving average is $229.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

