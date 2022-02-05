Dohj LLC Invests $975,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Dohj LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 185,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 48,797.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 46,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DE stock opened at $369.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $298.54 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $113.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.32.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.82.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

