Dohj LLC Purchases 7,308 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 2.2% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $53.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.08. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

